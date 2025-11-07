media release: PonyRama is an immersive, fashion-meets-performance showcase created by Madison’s own Coffee the Ponygirl™ — a fusion of streetwear, latex couture, and live pony performance art. This one-of-a-kind event celebrates individuality, transformation, and creative freedom, blending runway spectacle with interactive art.

Audience: Open to 18+ must present ID at registration with after-dark segments for adult audiences (21+). Designed to draw fans of alternative fashion, cosplay, performance art, and Madison’s vibrant creative scene.

Highlights:

Exclusive launch of Genysys fashion collection.

Pony performance routines and photo ops.

Interactive Q&A on artistry, identity, and design.

Community donation drive for local food pantries.

Capacity: Aiming for 50 attendees or more + staff so 100 to 150+

Tickets: Email coffeetheponygirl@gmail.com or text / call 608 658 5960 ask for Kayla to be added to the guest list

Door cover 25$; online RSVP 20$

10% of all event proceeds will benefit local food banks.

Raffles

Silent Auction

Hitching posts

Think Renaissance fair meets pony convention

All ponies welcome, humans too! Ponies strongly encouraged to dress up as well.

For more information please contact Kayla aka Coffeetheponygirl