media release: New LAB^4 exhibitions open on Tuesday, July 8.

The Whimsyland Series by Poornima Moorthy is a drawing series that conveys a place where one feels unconditional love, acceptance, and protection. There is an invisible thread that binds us: love, empathy, curiosity. These are the magical forces we can’t see. Moorthy captures that magic in the world around us. By listening and observing, she reveals how magic lives in ordinary moments—hidden marvels we don’t always notice, feel, or think about. Her drawings are intended to spark hope, faith, and a sense of endless magical possibility.

On display from Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, August 29, 2025.