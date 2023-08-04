media release: August's art show will be "A Walk Through Whimsyland" by Poornima Moorthy. Viewable through August 30.

Poornima Moorthy is a passionate visual artist and graphic designer living in Madison, WI. Receiving a B.A. in Studio Arts from Alverno College and a B.F.A. in Communication Design from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

In 2022, seven of her works were bought by University Wisconsin Madison Hospital and Clinics. In September, 2022, she was one of 35 artist that sold her works at the Dane Arts Buy Local Pop Up Market and won best in show. In November 2022 through January 2023, she did an Artist Residency at the Madison Public Library, Sequoya branch in Madison, Wisconsin. During her artist residency, she was able to run upcycled workshops, create community made artwork that was displayed at the Sequoya Library and one of the Madison elementary schools. She teaches art classes in Madison at the Art + Literature Laboratory. Poornima’s artwork was recently selected for the Madison City’s Utility Box Designs and will be displayed this July.

Poornima's art is on this July's cover of the Isthmus newspaper. In September, her artwork will be displayed at Lakeside Street CoffeeHouse. Next Fall she will be exhibiting her artwork at the Madison Overture Center for the Arts. Poornima enjoys being an artist in Madison, her hometown. She loves connecting with the community through art. Art makes her feel happy and whole.

You can find more of Poornima’s artwork on her website: poornimamoorthy.com and on Instagram@poornimamoorthyart.