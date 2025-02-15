media release: Join us as POP Cats makes its debut in Madison! Experience the exciting transformation of POP Cats into Cat City, where you’ll be immersed in artistically designed environments, hands-on workshops, the Punk Cats Cattoo Parlor, and more.

Explore the POP Cats Experience—a fusion of Cat City and a Market featuring local cat-inspired artists and makers. Find unique products celebrating our feline friends. Most importantly, support cat organizations and adopt a cat on-site. Your participation in POP Cats ensures a day of feline fun and positive impact, with part of the proceeds benefiting these causes.

Don't miss this chance to be part of a purr-fect day, celebrating art, creativity, and giving back to our furry friends!

11 am-5 pm on 2/15 and 11 am-4 pm, 2/16, Monona Terrace. $25/day ($28/weekend; $15/$18 ages 4-10).