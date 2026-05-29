Pop Culture Improv: LOTR

media release: Have you wondered what Legolas or Gimli do at a grocery store? You might just find out in this show! LOTR meets improv comedy! For the most precious show yet, Max Olmsted is producing a Lord of the Rings and improv comedy show with Amalgam! Lord of the Rings lore will lead improvisers on a journey to a mountain of anti-doom and comedy.

COST: PAY WHAT YOU CAN – Donations are encouraged.

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show starts at 7:00 PM, The Forward Club (917 E Mifflin St, Gate 6, Madison, WI 53703)

Please direct any questions about the show to Amalgam Improv at contact@amalgamimprov.com. To learn more about our upcoming performances, visit our website: www.amalgamimprov.com.