Pop Evil, Don Jamieson & Them Evils

press release: Pop Evil has announced a brand new batch of 24 U.S. headline dates for next year in the never-ending support of their self-titled LP, which was released earlier in 2018. Veteran comedian and former VH1 That Metal Show host Don Jamieson will serve as direct support.

“We are excited to blend rock and comedy for this unique touring experience,” says frontman Leigh Kakaty. “We are big fans of Don, he will bring a lot of energy to the stage each night. We think this is going to be one of the most memorable tours to date with Don Jamison, Them Evils and Savage After Midnight.“

“Another great part of this tour is the opportunity for local bands to win our contest to be the opening band each night. Can’t wait to see everyone in 2019. “

Pop Evil is launching a contest which gives local bands a chance to win a slot on the bill. Bands in each city can submit an original cover of Pop Evil’s latest single, “Be Legendary” and be in the running. The contest begins in November - stay tuned on Pop Evil's social media pages for more info.