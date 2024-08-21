Pop Up Biergarten

media release: Join us for a monthly Biergarten Pop-Up at Wetmore Park from 5-8 pm! We’re partnering with Karben4 Brewing to bring local taps to various parks in Sun Prairie.

We listened to your feedback, and NEW this year we’re taking the Beer Garden on the road! We have FIVE different parks on our roster so everybody will have a chance to stop by for a local brew.

Our Pop Up Biergartens will have all the fun things: beer served by Karben4, food trucks, games, music, and a good cause! A portion of all beer sales will go to the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund to increase access to our community programs!

