press release: One weekend only! The 702WI Pop-Up Bookshop returns one last time, featuring all of our books at special prices:

* 20% off hardcover and 10% off paperback books!

* With a purchase over $50, select a free title from our special book stack!

PLUS, we'll have art and handwoven baskets for sale.

Sat Apr 6 , 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Sun Apr 7, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM