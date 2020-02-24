press release: Goodman Community Center is hosting a unique Pop Up Dinner Monday night featuring a savory brunch menu!

Monday, February 24 // Two seatings: 5:15 or 6:30 p.m.

Goodman Community Center Brassworks building // 214 Waubesa St., Madison

The dinner is planned, prepped and served by TEENworks youth along with Chef Armando Sandoval of Bassett Street Brunch Club. Cocktails, beer, wine and soda available for purchase at the event. All event proceeds benefit TEENworks youth education and employment opportunities at the Center.

Three-course menu:

1) Yogurt Parfait – Granola and berries

2) Savory French Toast – Parmesan dipped sourdough topped with onions, egg and hollandaise

3) Maple Bacon Donut (vegetarian without bacon)

TICKETS: $15/adults, $5/children 10 & under

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

You can also purchase your tickets at the Ironworks building front desk, 149 Waubesa St.