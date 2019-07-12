Pop Up Making

to Google Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:  Pop into Goodman South Library for a hands-on maker activity! You'll never know what you'll find - sew a sock monster, play with a mini robot, or make a recycled contraption - either way, you'll have a great time and probably learn something new. Drop in any time during the two hours and stay as long as you like. All ages welcome, children under the age of 7 should be accompanied by a grown-up.

Info

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Kids & Family
608-266-6395
to Google Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-12 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Pop Up Making - 2019-07-26 10:00:00