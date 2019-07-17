Pop-up Making

press release:

Pop into Lakeview Library for a hands-on maker activity! You'll never know what you'll find - sew a sock monster, play with a mini robot, or make a recycled contraption - either way, you'll have a great time and probably learn something new. Drop in any time during the two hours and stay as long as you like. All ages welcome, children under the age of 7 should be accompanied by a grown-up.