press release: Join the Evansville Chamber of Commerce at Red Barn Tavern & Banquet Hall in Evansville, Wisconsin on March 6 and 7 for the 2020 Pop Up Market. With over twenty vendors with handmade, upcycled, homemade and repurposed items, there will be something for all interests for sale.

In addition to the vendors, enjoy a bakery, food, music, and on Saturday enjoy the famous bloody mary bar.

The hours of the event are noon to 6PM on Friday and 9AM to 3PM on Saturday. The admission fee for the event is $3. A portion of the admission fee is donated to Evansville AWARE Agency.

There are opportunities for sponsorships and volunteer hours. Call 882-5131 or email assistant@evansvillechamber. org for more information.