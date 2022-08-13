Pop-up Standup

press release: Brittingham Boats is one of Madison’s most beloved destinations for awesome experiences. Along with their boat rentals and amazing atmosphere, they’ve also got a reputation of putting on great live events in music and now comedy! We had a blast at last year’s Brittingham show, and we can’t wait for you guys to see this incredible lineup of performers! Featuring David Lonstein, Austin Black, Derek Walton, Isaiah Edoho, Jessica Misra, Will Byrd, Cody Lemke. Show at 6!

Free.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!