Pop Wagner & Bob Bovee

Media Release: Pop Wagner and Bob Bovee perform old-time tunes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets range from $20 to $25, plus Eventbrite fees. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show.

Pop Wagner and Bob Bovee met in 1971 over a bowl of chili one winter’s night in the West Bank neighborhood of Minneapolis. After dinner, they played some old-time music. They’ve been doing that off and on ever since. A Wagner-Bovee performance offers a generous dose of authentic cowboy songs, old-time fiddle tunes and instrumental numbers, country blues, comic and sentimental songs of the south, and perhaps an original or two. The two are likely to also throw in a cowboy poem and some tall tales, along with history, folklore, and joke-lore.