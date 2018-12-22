Popcorn Cranberry Garland Bird Feeders

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: String cranberry and popcorn together to make colorful, winter bird feeders!

Stop by the Rooftop Clubhouse to learn about feeding winter birds and use your hand-eye coordination to string popcorn and cranberries into garlands. The garlands will look beautiful draped from trees and they will provide a good food source for winter birds.

After you string your garland up in a tree, be sure to keep an eye out for bird visitors!

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-256-6445
