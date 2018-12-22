Popcorn Cranberry Garland Bird Feeders
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: String cranberry and popcorn together to make colorful, winter bird feeders!
Stop by the Rooftop Clubhouse to learn about feeding winter birds and use your hand-eye coordination to string popcorn and cranberries into garlands. The garlands will look beautiful draped from trees and they will provide a good food source for winter birds.
After you string your garland up in a tree, be sure to keep an eye out for bird visitors!
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family