Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Walking through Time: An Archaeological Tour of Pope Farm Conservancy

Speaker: Dr. Amy L. Rosebrough, Archaeologist in the Division of Historic Preservation and Public History at the Wisconsin Historical Society

Join Wisconsin Historical Society archaeologist Amy L. Rosebrough for a walking tour of the archeology and history of Pope Farm Conservancy. Scenes from many episodes of Wisconsin’s history have played out at Pope Farm, both uplifting and tragic, leaving traces of forgotten lives behind.

This tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. No registration required. We will meet in the lower parking lot near the Old Sauk Rd entrance.

This tour will require some up-hill walking over moderate terrain, so wear good walking shoes.