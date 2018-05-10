Pope Farm Conservancy Tour
Pope Farm Conservancy 7440 W. Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Join Dr. Amy L. Rosebrough on a guided walking tour of the archaeology of Pope Farm Conservancy, from ancient Native American hunting sites to erosion control structures dating to the Great Depression. Artifacts from Wisconsin’s past will be available to examine and explore, and pre-Contact-Era hunting and gardening techniques will be demonstrated. This tour is free and open to the public.
