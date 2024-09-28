Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

media release: “The Prairie in Seed”

Fall is a great time to experience the prairie in its final beauty! The colors are changing, and prairie seeds are ripe on the stem. Join us at Pope Farm Conservancy on September 28, at 10AM to experience the splendor of autumn on this fall walking tour through the restored prairies and oak savanna. Restoration experts from Wild Ones Madison will teach us how to properly collect, store, and plant seeds from various prairie plant species.

 *We will meet in the lower parking lot*

This tour is FREE and open to the public – no registration is necessary.

https://www.facebook.com/events/490903520572278/

