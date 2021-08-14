Pope Farm Conservancy Tour

press release: Join us on a beautiful one-hour guided tour of the restored prairies of Pope Farm Conservancy with Jeff Steele from the Madison Chapter of the Wild Ones. August is a great time to experience a prairie ecosystem and see many flowers in full bloom. This pleasant walk will also serve as an introduction to prairie ecology and plant identification. Those who attend can also ask restoration experts for hints and tips for starting their own “pocket prairies.” Bring your cameras and wear comfortable walking shoes for hiking.

This tour is FREE and open to the public – no registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot.