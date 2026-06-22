media release: Matthew "Pops" Fletcher Goodwin is a veteran Wisconsin-based musician who has been active in the live music scene since the mid-1960s. Currently the frontman for Pops Fletcher & The Hucksters, he describes his original musical style as "rocking, funking, blues" that is deeply "grounded in soul" and "groove-centric".

Early Life and Extensive Musical Journey Pops' musical journey began at age seven with piano lessons, but he taught himself guitar after being inspired by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. He started performing at age 13, playing folk music in his junior high auditorium. By high school, he had transitioned to blues-rock as the lead vocalist for The Bitter End.

Over the 1970s and 1980s, Pops played in a prolific string of bands, including MSG, the dance band TRAMP, All God's Children, Down & Back, Night Owl, and Sleeper. During these "glory days" of live music, he toured extensively across the Midwest and South, opening for national touring acts. However, when strict new drunk driving laws decimated club attendance and live bookings, he moved to Atlanta to play with The Brodericks before eventually having to take a day job. He returned to Wisconsin in 1993, eventually taking over a remodeling business called No Problem Builders in 1995 while continuing to play in various local bands and blues duos.

Musical Style and Philosophy Despite his long career, Pops considers himself an ear-trained, emotive player rather than a highly technical one. He proudly calls himself "the soulful white boy from Beloit," noting that he relies on feeling, rhythm, and his gut rather than cerebral "super chops". He views rhythm as a universal language that transcends cultural barriers and believes that live music is essential for breeding community and bringing people together.

The Hucksters and Recent Success Throughout much of his career, Pops was accustomed to playing a supporting role behind other frontmen. In 2013, he formed Pops Fletcher & The Hucksters to finally take the reins and perform his own original songs. The band is heavily praised for its talent, featuring bassist Tim Walter, drummer Nic Fugate, keyboardist Todd Phipps, and lead guitarist JD "Mitch" Mitchell—a lineup Pops compares to having a "Flamethrower" and a "Gatling Gun" by his side.

Realizing he had multiple albums' worth of unrecorded material and feeling his "runway" getting shorter now that he is in his 70s, he decided to produce their debut album, Almost Live. As we discussed earlier, the 2025 release captures their improvisational energy with minimal overdubs. The album has been well-received by the blues community, climbing to #46 on the Roots Music Report's Top 50 Blues Album Chart for the week of October 11, 2025.

Personal Life Pops' family is deeply intertwined with his music. He became a father at age 19 in 1972, which altered his musical trajectory and prevented him from attending the Berklee College of Music. His son, Todd Michael Goodwin, is also a musician who sang lead on Pops' 2008 project Nap Daddy – Average Day and is featured on the Almost Live track "Anybody Could Love You". Furthermore, Pops met his wife in 1982—a moment he considers the most important of his life—and has written an entire album's worth of songs about her, including a fun track titled "She's Trouble".