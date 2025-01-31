The Porch Flowers, Alewives

× Expand Jake Whalen Members of Alewives on stage. Alewives

media release: The Porch Flowers' sets change nightly with a healthy mixture of original compositions and covers of their musical heroes, including the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, John Hartford, Ween, and more. They prefer their shows to be loose and inviting : a night well spent is a night in the presence of good people, friends or strangers, who don't necessarily know what they're looking for but always seem to find it when together.

Alewives is bound by a big road and the camaraderie of shared foundation. The group boasts a brand of twangy rock that channels the multitudes of the Midwestern spirit.