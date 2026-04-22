media release: Doors 5:45PM / Show 6:30PM, seated show.

$25 (limited availability)

21+ (see our FAQ)

Supper Sets is an intimate, seated evening of live music paired with food and drinks.

Join us for a candlelit night designed more like a listening room or dinner party than a traditional show — guests at tables, a curated performance, and a relaxed atmosphere before and after.

This first session features The Porch Flowers, with one set and a short intermission. The Porch Flowers are a Madison-based rock, country, and folk group known for their warm, free-flowing, and jam-oriented style. Featuring a tight core lineup with rotating guest players, their sets move easily between originals and covers of artists like the Grateful Dead and Ween.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening, with a small menu of shareable, Mediterranean-inspired dishes and desserts. Please arrive early to order food and drinks before the performance begins.