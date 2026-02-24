The Porch Flowers, BAMM, Lakewaves Trio, Ifdakar

× Expand courtesy Lakewaves Trio A close-up of Lakewaves Trio. Lakewaves Trio

"Summer Camp: On the Road," play-in show for festival.

media release: Graham Marlowe (a.k.a. Lakewaves) is a Madison-based keyboardist and "synthesizer graffiti artist". Known for a "photosynthetic" approach to production, Marlowe blends jazz, ambient soundscapes, and cinematic scoring into a texture-rich style that breathes new life into modern instrumental music. The term “synthesizer graffiti” manifests in his performances as the real-time, improvisational layering of sounds and textures using a complex array of synthesizers and sequencers creating vivid, evolving musical landscapes. This concept also perfectly describes his approach to music creation: merging the structured, technological world of synthesizers with the spontaneous, expressive, and sometimes illicit nature of street art.

His sound is built on a massive, inimitable library of found-sound samples—a collection amassed over a lifetime of odd jobs and bargain-bin digging. Whether performing solo or leading the Lakewaves Trio, Marlowe specializes in what has been described as "ambient prog-funk". His music often leans toward a meditative, “mind-uplifting travel music" vibe, leading to unique album commissions like Theta Tides: an album used by Madison-area float centers to enhance the sensory deprivation experience.

A graduate of St. Norbert College with a background in Music and English, Graham studied under mentors throughout the region including Dr. Michael Rosewall (St. Norbert College), Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum (UW-Milwaukee) and the legendary jazz director Fred Sturm. This academic foundation meets an adventurous performance history ranging from tribal celebrations and county fairs to high-energy sets at abandoned Milwaukee factories.

Marlowe is a sought-after collaborator known for genuine chemistry and an improvisational style that lets every musician shine. His extensive session and performance history includes work with The Earthlings; The Chromaphones; Chaos Revolution Theory; Flowpoetry; The Will Bailey Tax Haven; Red Rose; The Science Project; Dashcam; Def Sonic; SineRider; Thomas Wincek; Grateful Rhythm Band; Groove Roulette; Michael Neumeyer; Unrehearsed MKE. Under both the Lakewaves and Lakewaves Trio bannners, he has performed as a headlining act and a support act at premier Midwest venues such as High Noon Saloon, Cafe Coda, Turner Hall Ballroom, Majestic Theatre, Audio for the Arts and at various staples of the Midwest's head and heart festival circuit like Infra Sound (Clark's Grove, Minnesota),Full Moon Productions, Midwesthetic and Blotto Fest.