The Porch Flowers

media release: Kick off your weekend with a fun and lively community gathering at First Friday Music by the Water! Enjoy this DMNA Neighborhood event which brings together neighbors, families, and friends for an evening of great music, delicious food, and good vibes right by the water’s edge.

Enjoy tasty bites from various local food carts while you relax and listen to fantastic live performances. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a special kids’ music opening, bringing upbeat tunes and plenty of energy for all ages to enjoy. A local band then takes the stage as we enjoy an unforgettable night of music, friends, and family. Sponsored by the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association, this event showcases this incredible neighborhood.

It’s the perfect way to start the month and soak in the summer vibes by the water!

Kids Music 5-6 pm, Activities 5-7 pm with Monroe Street Arts Center

Food carts 5-7 pm

Headliner Bands 6-8 pm: The Whiskey Farm, June 5; Fixed Income, July 3; Sadeira Pagode, Aug. 7; Porch Flowers, Sept. 4.