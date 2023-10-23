media release: After a 25-year touring hiatus, Porno For Pyros announced they will hit the road this fall for a North American tour 30 years since the release of their self-titled album. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off in Wheatland, CA, on October 8, and includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro, followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza. The band has since been working on new material in the studio with an expected new release later this year.

Porno for Pyros is an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1992 by Jane's Addiction members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums) alongside Peter DiStefano (guitar/vocals) and Martyn LeNoble (bass). The band's music combines funk, folk, alternative rock, and psychedelic elements.