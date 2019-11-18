press release: Monday, November 18-Tuesday, November 19: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 20: 6:30-7:30 PM & 7:45-8:45 PM

Tickets are on sale now!

Portals to the Universe

Telescopes and binoculars serve as portals, transporting us through space and time. Join us to explore how they capture those beautiful scenes we enjoy, learn how to use them, and get tips on how to choose them. We will also explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.