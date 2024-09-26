× Expand Michael Wolever A close-up of Porter Robinson. Porter Robinson

media release: Grammy-nominated artist Porter Robinson announces a five-continent world tour including stops in 30+ North American cities, Europe, and Asia in support of his highly-anticipated third studio album SMILE! :D, releasing on July 26 via MOM+POP. [Pre-order her e].

The SMILE! :D World Tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on September 26, 2024. Dates in Australia and Latin America will also be announced soon. Full routing is available below.

Robinson will debut a completely new live production, including a full live band during his SMILE! :D World Tour, after first experimenting with the band format at his own sold-out Second Sky festival and again in 2023 at Coachella’s main stage. Fans can expect opening acts ericdoa in North America, underscores in Europe and Galileo Galilei in Japan.

At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene with a complex, bombastic brand of electro-house. Following the major success of his 2014 debut album Worlds, Porter released the RIAA Gold single "Shelter" with Madeon in 2016, followed by a Shelter Live Tour spanning 43 dates and four continents. The following year, Porter began releasing music under a new alias, Virtual Self, which led to his first Grammy nomination for the BBC Radio 1 hit single "Ghost Voices." In 2019, Porter put on the first Second Sky Festival, which sold out all 30,000 tickets for the two-day festival in a single day. In both 2020 and 2021, Porter Robinson hosted editions of his virtual festival Secret Sky, amassing over 6 million viewers combined, and which came to be regarded as the most sophisticated virtual festivals of its time. Later in 2021, following the release of sophomore album Nurture, Second Sky Festival made its return to the Bay Area, selling out 40,000 tickets in a single day. Immediately following, the Nurture Live North American Tour sold over 150,000 concert tickets and was the highest grossing electronic tour of 2021. In 2022, in partnership with Riot Games, Robinson released “Everything Goes On” surpassing 100 million global streams. Later that year was his debut of one of two exclusive full live band performances, first at Second Sky 2022 and again in 2023 at the Coachella Main Stage.