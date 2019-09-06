press release: Opening Sept. 6, 2019, in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, Portrait of Milwaukee reveals a deep connection between the city of Milwaukee and its residents through photography. Presenting selections from the Museum’s Collection, as well as from local public and private collections, the exhibition shows a city of neighborhoods, small businesses, industry and architecture, bustling with people who call Milwaukee home. Portrait of Milwaukee will be on view through March 1, 2020.