Portrait of Milwaukee

to Google Calendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

press release: Opening Sept. 6, 2019, in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, Portrait of Milwaukee reveals a deep connection between the city of Milwaukee and its residents through photography. Presenting selections from the Museum’s Collection, as well as from local public and private collections, the exhibition shows a city of neighborhoods, small businesses, industry and architecture, bustling with people who call Milwaukee home. Portrait of Milwaukee will be on view through March 1, 2020.

Info

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
414-224-3200
to Google Calendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Portrait of Milwaukee - 2019-09-06 00:00:00