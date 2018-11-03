Portraits for Primates

press release: Saturday, November 3, 4p-7p , Giant Jones Brewing, 931 E. Main St. Suite 9 (entrance on Brearly St. )

Get your gifts and photos for the holiday season to benefit the Primates Incorporated monkey sanctuary! Julie Anderson, photographer of Enchanted Portrait Art, will be offering her services to take pictures of humans and their pets to prepare for the holiday season.

The photo packages are:

Package 1 $40.00 2-Digital images (full printing rights included) $10.00 savings

Package 2 $70.00 4-Digital images (full printing rights included) $30.00 savings

Package 3 $75.00 1-11x14 Printed Image and the matching digital image.

A la carte:

1-8x10 $11.00 1-Digital image $20.00

Pick up free at Giant Jones or $5.00 shipping

The Band QA will be performing from 5-7p! There will also be a silent auction of many unique items donated by many local businesses and supporters.

All profits will be donated to Primates Incorporated, the nonprofit monkey sanctuary located near Westfield that is providing permanent and enriching homes to monkeys retired from laboratories, pet ownerships, and the entertainment industry (more info, visit www.primatesinc.com).