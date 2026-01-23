media release: Portraits of Service: Wisconsin Warriors from World War II, Korea and Vietnam is an exhibition featuring powerful portraits of Wisconsin veterans presented alongside related artifacts and interviews.

The portraits were captured by photographer Jim Gill between 2001-2008 and originally aired as part of Wisconsin Public Television's War Stories series.

While the photographs capture a single moment in time, the accompanying artifacts and interviews deepen the narrative, offering a fuller picture of each veteran's service and revealing experiences that range from chaos to compassion.

Portraits of Service will be on view from February 6-December 31, 2026.