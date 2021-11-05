Possession

press release: France, West Germany | 1981 | 35mm | 127 min.

Director: Andrzej Zulawski; Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Sam Neill, Heinz Bennent

Wildly perverse, rattlingly unpredictable, and hard-to-see in the U.S. until recently, Zulawski’s baroque knockout is like nothing you’ve ever seen. An unhinged nightmare of sexual jealousy shot through with surrealist flourishes, this Eurohorror freakout has earned devoted fans all over the world. Neill and Adjani (who won Best Actress at Cannes for her performance) star as a couple whose failing marriage devolves into a melee of psychosis and violence. “A head-spinning masterpiece!” - Time Out New York

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue.