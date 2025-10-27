Possible Future

media release: Chandler Ahrens enjoys thinking about the potential of underutilized buildings, finding inspiration in the challenges and opportunities of adaptive reuse projects. As chair of the Graduate School of Architecture at Washington University and co-founder of AVV A architecture firm, his work illustrates innovative techniques in architecture and public art. He has won awards for designs in a diverse portfolio that includes commercial creative office building renovations, galleries, retail environments, housing, academic institutions, towers and data centers.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom

Sponsor AIA Wisconsin is hosting Archtoberfest to celebrate all things architecture across the state during the month of October. Many events are free or open to the public.