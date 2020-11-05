ONLINE: Post-Election Q&A: Understanding This Moment in History

media release: The Presidential election has Wisconsin and our country on edge. Members of our Love Wisconsin and Wisconsin Humanities communities include people of all political beliefs -- but whatever our differences, we care about our state and each other, and we are sticking together.

To help us through this confusing and stressful time, we asked constitutional historian John Kaminiski to join us to answer our questions and help us see the current moment through the lens of our nation's history.

This event will stream live on our Facebook page, so we hope you’ll tune in and ask your questions! John is a leading constitutional scholar and has co-edited thirty-five volumes of 'The Documentary History of the Ratification of the Constitution.' He directs the Center for the Study of the American Constitution at UW-Madison.

This event is brought to you by Love Wisconsin and Wisconsin Humanities. It will be moderated by Jen Rubin, Executive Producer of Love Wisconsin and Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of Wisconsin Humanities.

This program was funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.