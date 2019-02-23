× Expand MARK MENJIVAR A work by Joey Fauerso.

press release: February 23-April 6, 2019

Leading up to the ALL Prize exhibitions by two graduating MFA students from the UW-Madison this spring, Arts + Literature Laboratory presents Postmadison, a group exhibition featuring recent work by four artists who have continued to develop their artistic practices beyond their time as students at the UW-Madison: Kristof Wickman (NYC), Chris Walla (Moorhead, MN), Joey Fauerso (San Antonio, TX), and Anna Campbell (Madison).

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 7-9pm. The exhibition will be on view at ALL through April 6, 2019. Gallery hours are Thursday-Friday 12-4pm, Saturday 11am-3pm, and by appointment.

About the Artists:

ANNA CAMPBELL

Using sculpture, site-specific installation and the design of ephemera, Anna Campbell’s work deconstructs otherwise legible signifiers of gender and heteronormativity. Appropriated and abstracted references to domestic spaces, gay bars and other more provisional architectures, are employed to access new attachments of possibility and desire from what might seem otherwise like static legacies. Campbell’s exhibition record includes solo exhibits at BOSI Contemporary in New York, Tractionarts in LA, and the Window Into Houston at the Blaffer Art Museum in Houston, Texas, as well as group exhibits at Seoul National University of Science and Technology in South Korea, AIR Gallery, the Center For Book Arts, and the Green Gallery at Yale. Her work has been featured in the Advocate.com, Hyperallergic, GQ.com, the Chicago Reader, and in the recently released in Hip openers: on the visuals of gendering athleticism by Erica Rand, published in Queer Difficulties in Verse and Visual Culture, (edited by Jongwoo Jeremy Kim & Christopher Reed, Routledge, 2017.) She has been in residence at FIAR (Fire Island Artist Residency), ACRE (Artists' Cooperative Residency and Exhibitions), Ox-Bow, the Vermont Studio Center, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. Campbell’s work is in the collections of numerous universities, the MoMA Library, and the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, and her site-specific, bronze sculpture is permanently installed at the Lesbian Herstory Archives in Brooklyn. She earned a BA in Studio Art from the College of Wooster and an MFA in Sculpture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Campbell maintains a studio in New York and Madison, WI where she teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

JOEY FAUERSO

Joey Fauerso is an artist and Associate Professor of Art at Texas State University. She received her MFA from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 2001. Her paintings and videos have been exhibited nationally and internationally with recent shows at the Drawing Center in NY, Artpace in San Antonio, the David Shelton Gallery in Houston, and The Museo de Arte Moderno in Medellin, Colombia. Fauerso has been the recipient of numerous grants and residencies recently finishing the two-year ‘Open Sessions’ program at The Drawing Center in New York City and a residency at Kunstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin. Upcoming exhibitions include Suffering from Realness at MASS MoCA, which will be accompanied by a catalog published by Prestel Publishing.

CHRIS WALLA

Chris Walla grew up on the West Coast, born in Los Angeles and later moving with his family to the Northwest. The compulsion to make objects and images was present from a young age. Walla graduated from Western Washington University with his B.F.A in sculpture in 1997. After graduation he maintained a studio and lived in Bellingham, Washington, until 2000 when he moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin. After completing his M.F.A in sculpture in 2003, he accepted a position at Minnesota State University Moorhead where he currently works as Professor of Sculpture. In 2006 he was selected as a McKnight Fellow and has had numerous exhibitions including an installation titled Wait & See at the Plains Art Museum. In 2015 he was nominated for a Joan Mitchell Fellowship. In 2016 he was selected as The Rolland Dille Distinguished Lecturer at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Walla currently has pieces in the permanent collection at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, ND and at the Wells Fargo Conference Center in Minneapolis, MN. Past exhibitions include Don’t Piss On Me and Tell Me Its Raining at Apex Art, New York, NY. a solo installation at Fraction Workspace in Chicago, IL, and, participated exhibitions such as InWords at the University Gallery in Newark, DE, and a two-person exhibition at the Rourke Art Museum in Moorhead, Minnesota.

KRISTOF WICKMAN

Kristof Wickman was born in Madison, Wisconsin and currently lives and works in Queens and upstate NY. He holds a BFA from UW Madison and an MFA from Hunter College. He has shown work at Cave, Detroit, Novella Gallery, NYC, Coustof Waxman, NYC, Klemens Gasser & Tanya Grunert, inc, NYC, Rare gallery and the Brooklyn Museum. Recent curatorial ventures include, Condensed Matter Community in Stoughton, WI and CISCO SYSCO SISQÓ in Rockaway beach, Queens. He has been the recipient of fellowships from Vermont Studio Center, the Macdowell Colony and the Shandaken Project.