$99.50-$29.50.

media release: Even in our futuristic age of AI chatbots and virtual realities, there is still nothing in the world that compares with the thrill of hearing classic genres of music, performed live by a group of exceptional singers and musicians that have truly mastered the ability to move an audience.

That’s the philosophy behind Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, whose Life In The Past Lane World Tour returns to 40 US cities this Fall. The revamped show will blend modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits with the original styles that put American popular music on the map: Ragtime, Swing, Big Band, Country / Western, Doo Wop and Soul. Equal parts time-traveling musical variety show and career-launching talent platform, Postmodern Jukebox (or “PMJ”) will feature a cast of performers from their wildly popular YouTube channel, to bring the musical universe to life.

Everything New is Old Again – leave the AI at home and take a road trip to experience Life In The Past Lane! Dressing in vintage attire is encouraged.