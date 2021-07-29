ONLINE: Potential Creation of Williamson Street Maximum Building Height Map

media release: Please join District 6 Alder Brian Benford for a virtual public meeting where city of Madison Planning Division staff will present and discuss a potential amendment to the zoning ordinance creating a maximum building height map to implement the 2004 Williamson Street BUILD II plan pdf .

The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, July 29, at 6:00 pm. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering . The current draft height map is available here pdf .

If you have any questions, please contact Dan McAuliffe at dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com.

Brian Benford

Alderperson, District 6

bbenford@cityofmadison.com