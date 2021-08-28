Potosi Brewfest
to
press release: It’s Back this year in 2021. More than 60 vendors, including craft breweries, distilleries, wineries & specialty meat & cheeses. Back by popular demand is the Beer Stein Holding Contest as well as other games, live music & food.
13th Annual Potosi Brewfest is Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1:00-4:30 PM (VIPs @ 12:00), Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi, WI, 53820
Get Tickets Here
VIP Tickets: $59
General Admission: $39 (early bird), $49 (starting Aug 1st)
Designated Driver: $10
Bus Tickets: $30
Info
Fundraisers
Food & Drink