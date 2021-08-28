Potosi Brewfest

press release: It’s Back this year in 2021. More than 60 vendors, including craft breweries, distilleries, wineries & specialty meat & cheeses. Back by popular demand is the Beer Stein Holding Contest as well as other games, live music & food.

13th Annual Potosi Brewfest is Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1:00-4:30 PM (VIPs @ 12:00), Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi, WI, 53820

VIP Tickets: $59

General Admission: $39 (early bird), $49 (starting Aug 1st)

Designated Driver: $10

Bus Tickets: $30

