Potter Lawson: 112 Years of Architecture Shaping our Community

media release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation "Madison Architects" series event. $15.

Evening Schedule

5:30-6:00 p.m. Guests arrive and may enjoy refreshments while previewing exhibits prior to the presentation.

6:00-7:00 p.m. Presentation

7:00-8:00p.m. Guests may stay for self-guided browsing of the exhibited materials (drawings, photos, etc.)

Potter Lawson, 749 University Row, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705

Light snacks and beverages are provided by Potter Lawson.

As Madison’s oldest firm with deep roots - come and and wander through our studios history as we open our archives to celebrate projects that transformed our practice, influenced our community, and put Madison on the map.

Speakers

Rebecca Prochaska: As president and CEO of Potter Lawson, Rebecca has grown up in and around the firm and has a passion for celebrating the rich history of Potter Lawson, past firm leaders that went on to influence civic government, as well as the human-centric stories and projects that have contributed to our vibrant hometown of Madison.

Doug Hursh, principal and director of design at Potter Lawson, has leveraged over 38 years of planning and design experience to champion projects that enhance Madison's quality of life and strengthen its urban fabric. Currently, he serves on the Madison LakeWay project board, continuing his commitment to the city. Doug has cultivated strong relationships with local partners and a collaborative design culture at Potter Lawson.

Peter Schumacher joined Potter Lawson in 2019 and quickly became the firm’s unofficial resident historian. His passion for architecture, combined with his love of photography and local history, has led him to spend countless hours exploring Potter Lawson’s archives where he often uncovers unique treasures. In recent years, Peter has also curated the Instagram account “Buildings No Longer With Us” where he shares photos and tells stories about Madison-area buildings that have been recently demolished.

Jacob Morrison has been with Potter Lawson since January of 2024, and has been a member of the city of Madison Landmarks Commission since 2023. As both a certified Architect and Interior Designer, Jacob has a wealth of experience ranging from hospitality to workplace to residential. His passion for art leads him to create spaces that inspire people and improve their quality of everyday life.