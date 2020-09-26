Pottery Sale

press release: Saturday, September 26, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Kiser Firemen's Park, 245 Brook St., Oregon

Features professional pottery designed by Studio Mitch Fine Pottery including mugs, tumblers, vases, utilitarian bowls, decorative bowls and special Studio Pieces.

Mask and social distancing required. The number of shoppers admitted to the sale at one time will be limited.

100% of proceeds benefit the Oregon Public Library capital campaign.