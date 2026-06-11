Pound & Stitch

media release: This two-for-one project demonstrates both flower pounding and embroidery to create floral patterns on fabric.

If you’ve flower pounded with us before, or done our embroidery class, or are looking for a multi-step project this is for you. We will provide a primer on both flower pounding and basic embroidery. We will demonstrate how together these techniques can use pounded flowers to accent embroidered ones and the reverse also. Designed for those 18+.