ONLINE: Pour'n Yer Heart Out

× Expand Paulius Musteikis A scene from a past Pour'n Yer Heart Out event.

press release: 2021 Pour'n yer heart out Event

Live Stream from FeLion Studios, Saturday, February 20, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Stay tuned for more details!

FeLion Studios and Olbrich Botanical Gardens are excited to continue to deliver a spectacular spectacle of hot metal at the 12th annual Pour'n Yer Heart Out community event! There will be a few changes - most notably a switch to pouring aluminum in place of pouring iron. This decision comes out of the importance to keep our community and network of artisans safe!

With aluminum, we will be able to pour a similar volume of molds that we have done at past iron pours, and it won’t require over 50+ artisans to run the iron furnace. With a smaller crew the aluminium pour can safely happen at FeLion Studios HQ without moving the whole operation offsite, as restrictions to gather are still limited in Dane County, due to Covid-19. Needless to say, we still love iron the most, but a walk onto the light side with aluminum has lots of fun new opportunities that come with it.