Power and Possession in the Russian Revolution

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Anne O'Donnell is associate professor of history at New York University. The revolutions of 1917 swept away not only Russia’s governing authority but also the property order on which it stood. The upheaval sparked waves of dispossession that rapidly moved beyond the seizure of factories and farms from industrialists and landowners, envisioned by Bolshevik revolutionaries, to penetrate the bedrock of social life: the spaces where people lived. In Power and Possession in the Russian Revolution, O’Donnell reimagines the Bolsheviks’ unprecedented effort to eradicate private property and to create a new political economy—socialism—to replace it.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-3379
Google Calendar - Power and Possession in the Russian Revolution - 2025-02-20 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Power and Possession in the Russian Revolution - 2025-02-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Power and Possession in the Russian Revolution - 2025-02-20 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Power and Possession in the Russian Revolution - 2025-02-20 16:00:00 ical