Power, Light and Yet Another Transition: Central Asia’s Quest for Energy Security at Home and Markets Abroad

media release: The lecture will provide insight into the particular (and sometimes peculiar) challenges Central Asian states faced in their energy systems during the first 30 years of independence as they struggled to provide reliable energy at home and secure resource markets abroad. It will then turn to examine what the global transition away from fossil fuels portends for Central Asia’s future.

Room 206.

About the Speaker: Theresa Sabonis-Helf is a professor of the practice at Georgetown University. She is based in the Georgetown School of Foreign Service Master’s Degree program, and serves as the Inaugural Chair of the Science, Technology and International Affairs concentration. Prior to joining Georgetown, she was a Professor of National Security Strategy at the National War College in Washington, D.C. for 18 years. She has lived and worked in seven countries of the former USSR, has assisted two nations with the development of their first National Security Strategies, has written a textbook on Caucasus regional energy issues, and has co-edited two volumes on Central Asia’s political and economic transition. She has also published and lectured extensively on energy security, climate change policies, critical infrastructure resilience and security, post-Soviet energy and environmental issues, energy transition, and the politics of electricity. She is a frequent advisor to NATO and to the U.S. government. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She holds a PhD in Political Science from Emory University, and an MPA in International Affairs from Princeton University.