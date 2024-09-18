media release: Sharpen your organizing skills with WISDOM's top organizers from across the state by joining our virtual "The Power of Community Organizing" training series. We equip organizers with tried-and-true methods that strengthen organizations, empower people, and change communities. We will help you:

Build powerful teams

Conduct meaningful one-on-one's

Assess private vs. public relationships and the impact it has on your issues

Analyze how to tackle issues and campaigns in your community

Run effective meetings

The training is every Wednesday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. the following dates:

September 18, 2024: Introduction to Community Organizing

September 25, 2024: One-on-One's

October 2, 2024: Issues and Actions

October 9, 2024: Effective Meetings

October 16, 2024: Building Teams

The cost of the training is free as we want to make it accessible for all groups engaged in organizing. We encourage teams working on a campaign or issue together to register and complete this training together to make it the most impactful. To help us continue making trainings such as these free, you can invest in us here.

Please register in advance using the link or button below. Once you register, you will recieve a seperate email from Zoom confirming your attendance. For any questions, please email WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org.