Power of Love to Transform the World

courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: When we have a strong loving mind, our whole experience of the world changes. In addition, others feel this change and respond to it. In this very real sense, love has the power to transform our world.

During this special event, Gen Kelsang Dorje will grant us the Blessed Empowerment of Buddha Maitreya; who is the embodiment of the loving kindness of all the Buddhas. An empowerment is a blissful guided meditation that connects us to Maitreya’s enlightened love giving us great power in our spiritual development.

In the commentary, Gen Dorje will share how to use the brief practice of Buddha Maitreya, to identify strongly with this Buddha’s qualities, and in turn learn to nurture them within ourselves. In this way we begin to become someone whose love transforms the world.

Saturday Empowerment Session is an in-person event only.

Registration details

Cost (non-members): Saturday Empowerment plus Friday night talk: $60 (no lunch) or $75 (includes lunch)

Friday night talk only: $15

(Members have special pricing - see website for details)