The Power of Mindfulness in Difficult Times: How Attending Openheartedly to Inner and Outer Experience Can Transform and Heal Your Life, Your Work, Your Community and Our World

press release: Presented by the UW Health Mindfulness Program with the generous support of Sal and Judy Troia

In this evening of talk, practice, and inquiry, Jon Kabat-Zinn will invite a reclaiming of what is deepest and best in all of us as human beings through the rigorous cultivation of moment-to-moment non-judgmental awareness, or mindfulness, and what it might look and feel like for each of us to practice in a way that is true to who we actually are. He will emphasize how such cultivation is not merely for one’s own healing or for reducing one’s own stress, powerful as that can be. Mindfulness also functions to put us directly in touch with our deep interconnectedness with all life in ways that have major implications for social and economic justice, the healing and transformation for our communities, for the wellbeing of society as a whole, and for the planet. We will also touch on some of the scientific and medical evidence for its effectiveness.

About Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD

Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD, is Professor of Medicine emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he founded the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society in 1995, and in 1979 its world-renown Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Clinic. He is the author of 14 books published in over 40 languages, including the bestsellers Full Catastrophe Living, Wherever You Go, There You Are, and Mindfulness for Beginners. Over 700 hospitals and medical centers around the world now offer MBSR. Dr. Kabat-Zinn lectures and leads mindfulness workshops and retreats around the world.

Purchase Tickets

$65 Generosity Ticket

$40 General Admission

$25 Students/People with Limited Financial Resources

Tickets for the evening are available at the Memorial Union Box Office or online.