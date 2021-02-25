ONLINE: The Power of Real Talk to Make Real Change

× Expand Tom Fougerousse Baron Kelly is a faculty member of the UW Department of Theatre and Drama and Department of Continuing Studies' Odyssey Project.

media release: For generations, scholars, civil rights leaders, ministers, activists, and educators have pushed, fought, and even died for simply daring to communicate the need for equity and inclusion. Today, more than ever, it is necessary to have real conversations that illuminate the ills in our society that perpetuate systemic racism and negatively impact future generations. But what does it take to engage in difficult conversations about race and equity? How can we transform conversations into action for lasting change

In this Real Talk for Real Change symposium, local and national experts will lead us in The Power of Real Talk to Make Real Change to explore the art of engaging in real talk with key stakeholders through honest, genuine, tough conversations. The panel features the following special guests:

Mariana Castro (Deputy Director, Wisconsin Center for Education Research; Curriculum Designer & Instructor, The Discussion Project)

Alex Gee (CEO, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development; Senior Pastor, Fountain of Life Covenant Church, Inc.)

Terrance Green (Professor, University of Texas at Austin Department of Educational Leadership and Policy)

Baron Kelly (Professor, UW–Madison Department of Theatre and Drama & Division of Continuing Studies)

Dana Pellebon (Co-Executive Director, Dane County Rape Crisis Center)

Real Talk for Real Change

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members. Our hope is to share knowledge and facilitate conversations that will equip our UW–Madison and the wider education community to focus on equity in our education policies, curriculum, and practices of teaching and learning.

This event is hosted by the School of Education’s Offices of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (OEDI) and PLACE. This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services (WCEPS) and the School of Education’s Impact 2030 Initiative.

