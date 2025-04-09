The Power of Storytelling

media release: You are invited to a special evening at the Black Business Hub. On Wednesday, April 9, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, we will gather on the fourth floor for an engaging fireside chat with Dr. Troy Williams and Mr. Joshua Wright, co-authors of Boogie Builds A Clinic on the Southside, and Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison.

Their book tells a powerful story of resilience, community, and the impact of accessible healthcare, all through the eyes of Boogie—a young visionary determined to create change. Dr. Williams and Mr. Wright will share the inspiration behind their work and offer insight into the broader themes of service, storytelling, and social impact.

The event will be a dynamic and thought-provoking discussion, and I would love for you to be part of the conversation. It’s an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and explore how storytelling can spark real change. We’ll also enjoy a special selection of hors d’oeuvres prepared by Jeff Norwood.

Your presence will significantly enrich our conversations. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to reserve your spot at this special gathering.