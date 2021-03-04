ONLINE:The Power of the Union Economy

PRESS RELEASE: America’s economy is hurting and workers across the country are suffering. Problems like college affordability, limited housing and undemocratic capital markets have been made worse by the pandemic and the economic crisis. Power imbalances remain at the heart of these issues. It’s time to make our economy work for working people, and the labor movement and our allies are doing just that.

Join the national AFL-CIO for a special one-hour presentation and discussion on how the labor movement and our union economy partners are working to transform our economy. Policy experts from the AFL-CIO and representatives from the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust, AFL-CIO Investment Trust Corporation and Union Plus will share their perspectives on the economic importance of our collective purchasing power, and where we go from here.

Use the form to RSVP. You will receive a link to view the livestream prior to the starting time.