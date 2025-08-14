The Power of Us: Community Mixer

media release: Presented by NMDP, UW Health, and the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals:

Celebrate community, culture, and impact at The Power of Us: a mixer uplifting Black voices in the fight against blood cancers. Enjoy live music provided by Adem Tesfaye, real stories, and dinner by House of Flavors while learning how bone marrow donorship can save lives in our community.

Together, we are the match. Together, we are the power.